Watch

Cops Fired After Law Enforcement Lesson By 15 Year Old

Cops Fired After Law Enforcement Lesson By 15 Year Old

15-year-old in Utah, USA, managed to teach law enforcement a lesson, resulting in the firing of several officers. The incident occurred on September 29, 2019, when the teenager's father, Michael Franchick, was arrested.

Following an investigation, Officer Rodrigues faced 5 misdemeanor charges, Sargent Thor faced 3, and Officer We're faced 1. The State City issued a statement mandating the entire police department to undergo training on amendment 1 laws, indicating violations had occurred. Despite the opportunity to correct their behavior, Officer Rodrigues and Sargent Thor were terminated for their failure to do so.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news