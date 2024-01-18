Cops Fired After Law Enforcement Lesson By 15 Year Old

15-year-old in Utah, USA, managed to teach law enforcement a lesson, resulting in the firing of several officers. The incident occurred on September 29, 2019, when the teenager's father, Michael Franchick, was arrested.
Following an investigation, Officer Rodrigues faced 5 misdemeanor charges, Sargent Thor faced 3, and Officer We're faced 1. The State City issued a statement mandating the entire police department to undergo training on amendment 1 laws, indicating violations had occurred. Despite the opportunity to correct their behavior, Officer Rodrigues and Sargent Thor were terminated for their failure to do so.