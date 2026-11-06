EXCLUSIVE: Dominion Society calls for 'removal of millions' of foreigners to save Canada

Robert Kraychik is a freelance journalist for the Western Standard..I asked Tyrie about what I said was "demographic destruction" being wrought upon Canada in the context of the status quo of immigration and refugee policies, including the "multicultural" ethos both formally and informally enshrined in Canada's laws, corporate policies, and broader cultural milieu."Culture is downstream of the people," Tyrie stated, accepting a degree of biological determinism with respect to how people's cultures and attitudes are at least partially shaped by shared lineage in the contexts of race and ethnicity.The Canadian nation, he asserted, was created via an ethnogenesis between the earliest French and English settlers to the New World in the lead-up to Canada's official consecration as a state.Contemporary Canadian identity, he added, was a fusion of French, English, and aboriginal peoples..When asked if there is any contradiction in defining a nation as multiethnic and multilingual, given his claim of Canadian national identity being an amalgam of French, English, and aboriginal peoples, Tyrie acknowledged that these divisions were always and continue to create a difficult balancing act."Diversity" — used contemporarily as a euphemism for non-white and non-European persons — as a doctrine, Tyrie observed, was amounting to a dilution of Canada's cohesive national identity and downstream culture. Canada's formally "high-trust" society, he added, was being undermined by peoples with "low-trust" cultures."Our people have been replaced," Tyrie said."Areas in the country [have] been completely taken over by foreign ethnic groups. Areas like Richmond, BC, and Markham, Ontario have been completely colonized by the Chinese. Areas like Brampton and Surrey have been completely colonized by Indians, and now these areas don't look like Canada anymore."Tyrie agreed that Canada's Anglophone culture — generated by the unique history of the peoples of the British Isles — is uniquely individualistic relative to most other non-white and non-European demographic groups in the country.Heritage Canadians, he observed, were voluntarily disarming themselves in the modern political landscape by not viewing themselves as part of a coherent racial or ethnic collective.Tyrie stated, "As we've imported more and more people here, that's just not how they think about things. They're tribal. They're ethnic. They import this style of politics, and as a result, you have Heritage Canadians — white people who remain atomized, 'Oh, we don't want to play that game' – and then we're just going to lose, because democracy is inherently about collectives. It's about creating voting blocs … in order to achieve power through democratic means. And if you have one side, that's saying, 'No, we're not going to work together. We're all going to be individuals,' and you have the other side to being, 'We're going to collectivize,' then we're just going to lose every single time."He concluded, "The only way to protect [Canadian identity] at this point is through remigration, is through the removal of millions of people who should not have been brought here in the first place."Canada is undergoing an "existential crisis", Tyrie said. "We're rapidly becoming a minority within our own country — a hated minority, at that — they hate our way of life, they hate our history. We're told that we're evil, villains, colonizers. You think this gets better when we become a minority in this country? No, we're already oppressed in workplaces for hiring purposes. White men are at the bottom of the totem pole."