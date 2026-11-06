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EXCLUSIVE: Dominion Society calls for 'removal of millions' of foreigners to save Canada

"Assimilation is basically illegal", said Daniel Tyrie, president of the Dominion Society — a nationalist Canadian organization — in an interview with the Western Standard.
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Remigration
Chair of Dominion Society Daniel Tyrie