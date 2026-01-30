Fildebrandt

WATCH: BC Conservatives ready to take back government

On the floor of the Calgary convention, BC Conservative interim leader Trevor Halford addresses party turmoil, caucus unity, and the high-stakes leadership race that could shape British Columbia’s next government. He speaks bluntly about deficits, crime, health care strain, and public frustration under David Eby, while outlining a message of discipline and transparency. With members preparing to choose a new leader, the party signals it sees itself not as opposition but as a government in waiting.

