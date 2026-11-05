Fildebrandt

WATCH: REMPEL GARNER: ‘Big immigration is gross’

Canada can't keep up
Canada can't keep upWestern Standard Canva
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Derek Fildebrandt talks with Calgary Nose Hill MP and Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner for a blunt conversation about Canada’s immigration system.

Rempel Garner says Ottawa’s mass immigration policies have strained housing, health care and jobs, while large corporations have pushed for easier access to foreign labour to hold down wages. She also discusses social integration, Alberta’s referendum results and whether provinces should have more control over selecting immigrants.

Michelle Rempel Garner
Mark Carney
Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Canpoli
Liberal policies
Alberta referendum 2026