WATCH: The Last Christians of the Holy Land

In this Western Standard documentary, Derek Fildebrandt travels to the Holy Land to uncover the forgotten story of the region’s last Christians.
As war, politics, and competing religious claims dominate headlines, ancient Christian communities in Bethlehem and the West Bank are quietly disappearing. Through on-the-ground reporting and firsthand interviews, it explores how a people who have lived there since the time of Jesus have declined from roughly 11% of the population to just 1% today.
The video premieres live at 4 p.m. MT.