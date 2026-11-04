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Ford says KPMG will prioritize low-risk colleges as student loan freeze continues

Premier insists investigation must finish and that “criminals” who scammed taxpayers should go to jail.
Ford says his government cannot jeopardize the OPP investigation or the KPMG work.
Ford says his government cannot jeopardize the OPP investigation or the KPMG work.Geoff Knight, Western Standard
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Education
OSAP
Ontario taxpayers