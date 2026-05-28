HANNAFORD: A mission to preserve Canada's Cold War air force history

In an attempt to preserve Canadian Cold War history — the Airforce Museum of Alberta is asking for your help.In this special edition of Hannaford, Brigadier-General (retired) Ed McGillivray, Vice Chair of the Air Force Museum Society of Alberta, and Major (retired) Bob Wade, the Director of exhibits and displays for the museum — are both former Cold War fighter pilots, hoping to build an extension of the RCAF's exhibit that would conserve the memory of what they fought for decades to come..Among the planes to be displayed, the CF-100 Canuck, CF-101 Voodoo, and a T-33 T-Bird — these planes were flown during Canada's participation in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a US and Canada agreement which combined both air forces to form a base in Colorado Springs in 1957 after mounting concerns over Soviet capabilities. The project started back in 2021, when they built the concrete foundation for the exhibit — now to complete the structure they're hoping to raise $4.1 million to see the building completed and the exhibit up and running.The motto of the museum, as McGillivray points out, is to "preserve, remember and educate" — highlighting the most pressing reason the site is necessary."Last year we had over fifty thousand visitors to our museum, and hundreds of school children," stated McGillivray. ."If we can talk to the school children about what the Cold War was all about, and the sacrifices that Canadians made to preserve the pieces —then that's important to us."You can donate here and help protect Canada's air force history.