Hannaford

HANNAFORD: A mission to preserve Canada's Cold War air force history

The motto of the Airforce Museum of Alberta is to 'preserve, remember and educate' — something both Brigadier-General (retired) Ed McGillivray and Major (retired) Bob Wade hope to do by raising funds to expand their Cold War exhibit with notable historic aircraft.
A mission to preserve Canada's Cold War air force history
A mission to preserve Canada's Cold War air force historyWestern Standard Canva
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Royal Canadian Air Force
Rcaf
North American Aerospace Defense Command
Norad
Cold War
Hannaford
A mission to preserve Canada's Cold War air force history
special edition of Hannaford
Canadian Cold War history
Canada's role during the cold war
Airforce Museum of Alberta
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