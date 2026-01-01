HANNAFORD: Alberta independence in 2026, and the difference between Eastern and Western Canada

A new year is here — and with it, what could be a new leap for Alberta independence.A new citizens' petition, approved by Elections Alberta in late December, was initiated by the Alberta Prosperity Project, with signature collection beginning January 2 — and if they get enough signatures (177,732, to be exact) — Albertans could be headed to the polls to vote on whether they agree: "...the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?"That's why Barry Cooper, a professor of political science at the University of Calgary, who has written many articles about Alberta's independence in the Western Standard — joins The Hannaford Show, to share his expertise on what the future has in store....As for whether Alberta independence may happen in 2026, Cooper says we'll have to buckle up and watch carefully."Political scientists almost never predict anything because politics is about humans taking initiatives that can't be predicted," Cooper stated."It's not a question of behaviour.""It's a question of, I would say — leadership." As to how Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith who has repeatedly stated "strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada" would react if Albertans voted for independence, Cooper had this to say:."This is the big unknowns about politics.""I would hope that she takes the bull by the horn, so to speak, and leads the pro-independence, faction, party, or group of Albertans." "Whether she will or not, it's obviously up to her and how she reads the political landscape. But if that happened, then I think it would certainly strengthen the hand of Alberta — vis-à-vis, it's basically about Ontario and Quebec."Interestingly, he says it's not Alberta alone that plays an important role in its independence — but another province as well, a central province — Saskatchewan.."That's obviously up to the citizens of Saskatchewan, but Premier Scott Moe has made comments very similar to those of Danielle Smith and to what do they call, the Alberta Prosperity people regarding independence, that it becomes a viable option," says Cooper."Why?""Because Laurentian Canadians don't want to change what benefits them so enormously, which is, perfectly understandable, but they have to understand that we get a vote in this too, it's not just up to them."There is no guarantee anything will come of an Alberta independence referendum — simply because time is the greatest teller of the outcome.."Say sometime late next spring, early summer, when the intransigence of Laurentian Canada becomes obvious even to them, one would think, but the barriers to understanding in that [eastern] part of the country are enormously high, but let's say they even understand that there's a crisis from which they will not emerge triumphant," Cooper said about the results of a potential Alberta- led referendum. "That will be because the economic engines of the country, namely Alberta and Saskatchewan, are united on taking a different path." "It can be hard to see what happens, but that's certainly a live possibility."A possibility indeed.Keep your eyes peeled for independence news to come — and remember that The Hannaford Show is posted at seven o'clock.