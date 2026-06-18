HANNAFORD: Alberta's federalists may vote 'yes' to independence referendum

In October, the vote on whether to hold a referendum on independence is likely to land close to 50-50.Thus David Knight-Legg, former strategic advisor to the Alberta government, who drops this sobering assessment into this week’s Hannaford show..“The most interesting thing will be what happens to the first nine questions. People should look at them a lot more closely because those are also questions most Canadians in most other provinces wish their premiers would allow them to vote on.”The first nine questions in Alberta’s October 19 referendum focus on two core themes: regaining provincial control over immigration and strengthening Alberta’s position within Canada through constitutional changes. They’re intended to give Premier Danielle Smith a direct mandate to push back against federal overreach, curb rapid population growth strains on services, and pursue greater provincial autonomy, all while remaining within Confederation. They serve as a democratic pressure valve for Western alienation. Knight-Legg: “The vote is going to be very close to 50-50. Events will determine whether it becomes a 60-40 in one direction or the other. But I think you've definitely got a third that will say “no,” no matter what. You've got a third that will say “yes,” no matter what.”.And the rest? Federalists who don’t want to leave Confederation but want to see Alberta have more leverage.“They’re the wild card. And the Prime Minister's Office is aware of that. They're trying to figure out who the right voices are to have that conversation with and talk about it without creating the sort of dynamics that you've seen in some of the other independence movements recently.”The implications are profound. A strong showing for the referendum option would send an unmistakable signal to Ottawa that Alberta’s patience with unequal treatment, regulatory strangulation, and chronic fiscal transfers is wearing dangerously thin. Even without a full independence vote, the exercise forces Ottawa to confront Western alienation head-on. As Knight-Legg made clear, this is no fringe protest. It reflects deep, structural discontent with how Confederation currently functions – something felt by committed federalists, as much as by independence advocates. .But the real urgency in Knight-Legg’s interview lies in his blunt message to Prime Minister Mark Carney: Canada’s future prosperity depends overwhelmingly on a pragmatic, generational reset with the United States — not endless European photo-ops.Carney has visited Europe nine times in just 15 months in office. Knight-Legg doesn’t begrudge reasonable engagement with European partners, but he rightly calls the focus disproportionate. Roughly 77–80% of Canada’s trade is with the United States. China sits a distant second at about 4.5%.“Everything else is fractional.”Europe, for all its cultural appeal, is mired in staggering debt (roughly US$15 trillion combined) and even larger unfunded liabilities driven by generous pensions and demographics..Knight-Legg argues Carney must pivot hard and fast. The “elbows up” anti-American rhetoric and sentimental polling about joining the EU may play well in parts of Eastern Canada, but it squanders a rare generational opportunity. With the U.S. signalling interest in deeper energy security, military integration, and freer trade, Canada should be laser-focused on concrete wins: expanding pipelines, advancing AUKUS membership, improving military readiness (currently dire), and negotiating a modernised economic partnership that benefits Alberta’s energy sector and the entire country.Knight-Legg praises Carney’s recent tone shift — particularly his Economic Club of New York speech — but warns that words must now translate into serious negotiation strategy. Anti-Trump posturing may energise the base, but it cannot substitute for competent statecraft when 80% of your economic destiny lies south of the border.The full interview is essential viewing. Knight-Legg brings sharp, experienced insight free of Ottawa talking points. Whether you’re concerned about Alberta’s place in Confederation or Canada’s long-term economic security, this conversation cuts through the noise.The Hannaford show is uploaded at 7 o’clock on June 18.