HANNAFORD: As Easter approaches, Israel's Arab Christians face hardship

Christians in the Holy Land are facing growing pressure, shrinking numbers, and daily restrictions on their lives, according to a Palestinian Christian advocate who appeared on Hannaford this week..John Na'em Snobar, director of advocacy for Palestinian Christians in Australia and a former diplomat, says the Christian presence in the region where Christianity began is steadily disappearing. A century ago, Christians made up roughly ten per cent of the population in the lands now comprising Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Today, he says, the numbers have fallen dramatically, with many emigrating in search of safety and stability.Snobar says Palestinian Christians experience many of the same conditions faced by Palestinian Muslims living in the occupied territories. He says movement is tightly controlled, requiring permits to travel between cities or to reach Jerusalem. Access to jobs, education, and medical care can be limited by checkpoints and travel restrictions. In some areas, he says, roads are reserved for Israeli citizens while Palestinians must use alternate routes or seek permission to pass.He also alleges that Christian communities face frequent harassment and property damage. Homes and businesses, he says, can be demolished or confiscated under Israeli law, and access to religious sites may be restricted during periods of conflict. He notes that even major Christian observances can be affected when authorities close holy places for security reasons..These policies, he argues, amount to a system of domination that affects daily life across the West Bank and Gaza. He says restrictions make it difficult for families to reunite, for workers to reach employment, and for students to attend universities. The result, he says, is a steady decline in the Christian population of the region.He also criticizes Western Christian support for Israel, particularly among churches in North America. That support, he says, is often shaped by political and theological movements that place strong emphasis on Israel’s territorial claims. Snobar argues that this alignment has led many Western Christians to overlook the situation facing Christians who live in the region.Despite the criticism, Snobar says Palestinian Christians are not seeking to establish a religious state. Instead, he says, their goal is a pluralistic political system in which citizens of different faiths live under the same laws and enjoy equal rights. He says that includes freedom of movement, equal access to economic opportunity, and the ability to practice religion without restriction..One of the central demands raised by Palestinian leaders, he says, is the right of return for refugees displaced during the conflicts of 1948 and 1967. Allowing those refugees to return to their former homes would be a key step toward justice, he argues, though such a move would have major implications for the region’s demographics and governance.Security concerns remain a central issue for Israel, particularly following years of terrorist attacks and regional conflict. This, Snobar acknowledges. However, he maintains lasting peace will require addressing both Israeli security needs and Palestinian claims of displacement and inequality.The situation remains deeply contested. There are sharply different interpretations of history, law, and responsibility. But the continued decline of Christian communities in the birthplace of Christianity is a development that deserves international attention.Hannaford will be uploaded at 7:00pm.