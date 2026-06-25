Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Bill C-34 is building Canada’s digital surveillance state

'Big Brother really is watching you, and wants to see more of you.'
Bill C-34 is building Canada’s digital surveillance state
Bill C-34 is building Canada’s digital surveillance stateWestern Standard Canva
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Bill C-34 the Safe Social Media Act
Unchecked powers of proposed Digital Safety Commission
This is the old Bill C-63
child protection is the cover, not the reason
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