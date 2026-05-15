HANNAFORD: Carney and press freedom

Prime Minister Mark Carney stood before the cameras on May 3, 2026 – World Press Freedom Day – and had this to say: “Journalism empowers us with truth and protects our democracy.”

Also, “We must protect what it means to be Canadian.”

And, “In a sea of foreign media and disinformation, we need Canadian voices more than ever.”

No great fan of Mr.Carney’s ideas generally, not to mention relentlessly sceptical of his true objectives, I nevertheless could only agree. He was saying all the right things.

But here it comes. Less than a week later, a Blacklock’s Reporter story based on their Access to Information request, reveals that this is all highly conditional. Even as he spoke, behind closed doors, his officials had actually been discussing how to restrict the rights of journalists to ask questions.