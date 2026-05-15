HANNAFORD: Carney and press freedom

Prime Minister Mark Carney stood before the cameras on May 3, 2026 – World Press Freedom Day – and had this to say: “Journalism empowers us with truth and protects our democracy.”
Also, “We must protect what it means to be Canadian.”
And, “In a sea of foreign media and disinformation, we need Canadian voices more than ever.”
No great fan of Mr.Carney’s ideas generally, not to mention relentlessly sceptical of his true objectives, I nevertheless could only agree. He was saying all the right things.
But here it comes. Less than a week later, a Blacklock’s Reporter story based on their Access to Information request, reveals that this is all highly conditional. Even as he spoke, behind closed doors, his officials had actually been discussing how to restrict the rights of journalists to ask questions.
That is, on March 10, bureaucrats from the Privy Council Office, Global Affairs Canada, Treasury Board, Canada Revenue Agency and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada gathered to hammer out a “unified federal media accreditation system.” Their goal? Decide, once and for all, who counts as a “bona fide” journalist worthy of asking questions at government events – and importantly for folks like us, who does not.
What do they want? State-licensed journalists?
But this is nothing to joke about.
For, we know only too well what goes on. Last January, Western Standard reporter James Snell was physically removed by Edmonton police from Mark Carney’s Liberal leadership campaign launch event (a press conference/news conference) in Edmonton, Carney’s hometown.
Remember this? Snell (an accredited member of the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery) was denied entry despite having a valid invitation to cover this public campaign event. However, mainstream outlets such as CBC, Global News and CityNews were freely allowed inside.
It was of a piece with the federal Leaders’ Debates Commission – another Ottawa creation – which in two elections, 2019 and 2021, denied accreditation to Rebel News journalists. The commission declared them “advocates,” not journalists, and barred them from the post-debate scrums where leaders actually face questions.
The Blacklock’s documents make the preference unmistakable: priority access for reporters from the mainstream media, who having access already, can be discouraged from shining light in the wrong places by loss of availability privileges.
Independent outlets and self-published journalists operating outside the ecosystem are regarded with great suspicion and Mr. Carney’s government has evidently concluded that there has to be a way to keep them out of the briefing rooms and the lines of questioning reporters at the press conference.
This is not press freedom.
Comfortable, credentialed journalists who rarely cause trouble get the seat at the table.
Irritating upstarts who treat “what are you doing in our name?” as a serious question, get shown the door.
This collusion is poisonous to democracy. Governments, by their very nature, loathe accountability. They prefer applause to scrutiny, press releases to tough questions. That is why the right to question and criticize is not a privilege bestowed by the state – it is the people’s primary defence against oppression.
Don’t forget that in our system, any citizen may stand up and demand: “What are you, as government, doing in our name with our money and our laws?” We have simply grown accustomed to delegating that duty to journalists. But the right itself belongs to every one of us. When a government and its pet press corps decide together who may exercise it, they are not protecting journalism. They are protecting themselves.
The shame lies especially with the established media that cheer this exclusionary project. Outlets that once loudly defended press freedom now quietly accept – or actively endorse – rules that treat independent reporters as interlopers.
Their silence, or complicity, reveals the ugly truth: many in the Ottawa bubble view “press freedom” as freedom only for people who think like them. Alternative voices, especially those that challenge the prevailing consensus on climate policy, immigration, or fiscal mismanagement, are dismissed as “not real journalism.” The result is a press corps that increasingly functions as an extension of the governing class rather than its watchdog.
Mark Carney’s public rhetoric about defending Canadian voices rings particularly hollow when his officials are busy narrowing the definition of who qualifies as one. Independent journalists – whether they work for Rebel News, Western Standard, True North, or who run their own Substack – perform the same democratic function as any legacy reporter: they show up, ask questions, and publish what they learn.
Some of those questions will be awkward.
Some will be hostile.
That is not a bug in the system; it is the feature that keeps governments honest.
If Ottawa is allowed to entrench this two-tier accreditation regime, the losers will not be a handful of conservative outlets. The losers will be Canadians who rely on vigorous, unfiltered scrutiny of power. When only government-approved voices are permitted in the room, the public conversation shrinks to what the powerful find comfortable.
That is not press freedom.
That is managed speech.
The Access to Information records released this week should serve as a warning. A government that meets in secret to decide which reporters may ask questions is a government that has already chosen convenience over accountability. And a media establishment that applauds the exercise has forgotten its own purpose. In a representative democracy such as Canada’s, the right to say “what are you doing in our name?” belongs to every citizen.
No closed-door committee in the Privy Council Office gets to take it away.
And if Mr. Carney really wants us to believe he loves press freedom, he needs to repudiate this skulduggery right away.