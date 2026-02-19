HANNAFORD: Carney comes a-courting Alberta but it's all flirt, no commitment

In a candid assessment on tonight's episode of Hannaford, Erika Barootes, former founding president of the United Conservative Party and a keen observer of Alberta politics, perfectly sums up the essence of Prime Minister Mark Carney's approach to the West: he "courted Alberta in a way that says he was never planning to go steady with us."It's a line that captures the frustration simmering in Western Canada – promises from Ottawa that sound sweet but lead nowhere..Ms. Barootes, department head of applied politics and public affairs at MaKami College, takes on the big issue for Albertans: Are federal policies deliberately designed to hobble Alberta's success? While she stops short of accusing Carney of outright malice – a charge she levels more squarely at his predecessor, Justin Trudeau – she paints a picture of a leader who overpromises and underdelivers, leaving Alberta to grapple with insurmountable challenges..And, at the heart of the discussion: three federal policies that not only undermine Alberta's economic engine but also make it nearly impossible for Alberta to do what the federal Liberal government says it wants. Not to put too fine a point on it, if it comes to a choice between Alberta prosperity and arbitrary green targets, Mr. Carney will choose green, every time.First, there's the ongoing pipeline saga. Alberta's revenue dreams hinge on getting its resources to market, yet Ottawa's insistence on stringent "green" conditions – such as mandatory carbon capture and storage – turns viable projects into economic non-starters.Yes, Mr. Carney talks a good game about collaboration, including a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) suspending federal Clean Electricity Regulations in Alberta. But when it comes to the equally necessary tasks of ensuring tidewater access or overriding First Nations consultations that block new routes, it's all symbolism. Pipelines remain stalled, costs soar and competitors abroad gain the edge..How then, can Alberta thrive when its primary industry is handcuffed by unprofitable mandates?Second, the net-zero electricity grid goal remains a costly burden and driven by immigration, a growing one. Originally set by Mr. Trudeau to take effect in 2035 – a timeline Alberta rightly called impossible – it's now extended to 2050. But even that feels like a setup. Alberta's grid, heavily reliant on natural gas, must transition – just as massive population growth is exploding demand.Ms. Barootes also highlights Carney's recent pivot toward electric vehicle (EV) investments, fresh off deals in China, which seem to prioritize lithium and batteries over oil and gas. She calls it “sneaky.”.“I don't know if it's ignorance or corporate strategy that he's used in the past, but it does look like he says what Alberta wants to hear, but is actually doing as little as Justin Trudeau to move the needle.”This "sneakier" strategy sidesteps Alberta's strengths while imposing green philosophies that ignore the realities Alberta faces.Third, and perhaps most acutely felt today, is the population explosion Premier Smith spoke of earlier today, also fuelled by federal immigration policies..Alberta's headcount has ballooned from about 4.4 million in July 2000 to more than 5 million in 2025, significantly more than any other province. This influx strains schools, health services and as mentioned above, energy security.Premier Smith's reforms in these areas might have been very evident with a stable population, but adding nearly 2 million people in recent years has overwhelmed systems. Any gains in health care rationalization are eaten up by explosive new demand..Barootes praised Smith's indirect measures, like aligning citizenship with license plates and health cards to curb abuse, but stressed the need to prioritize Albertans and Canadians for jobs and services. Ottawa's open-door approach – exceeding its own immigration targets and fast-tracking family reunifications without employment safeguards – turns contributors into net users of the system.Mr. Carney acknowledges the issue but does nothing to slow the tide, leaving Alberta to foot the bill for an exploding demand for government services and meet Liberal green targets but without the revenue it could earn from free-flowing energy exportsWhether by intentional or through incompetence, it's a recipe for failure,And let's dispense with the fiction that these are just the growing pains of a "new government.".As Barootes aptly pointed out, Carney has been at the helm for nearly a year, and surrounded by the same Liberal cast that enabled Mr. Trudeau. Media outlets spin it as fresh, but it's the same administration, just ten years older. Danielle Smith didn't get such grace when she inherited the UCP mantle; she owned the past from day one.Carney's "training wheels" are off; it's high time we hold him accountable for the stagnation on his watch. What matters is whether Ottawa will finally commit to policies that let Alberta succeed, or continue the flirtation that leaves us high and dry.Tune in to Hannaford tonight for the full conversation with Erika Barootes. As always, we're keeping the spotlight on the issues that matter to Western Canada.