Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Compelled speech, the new threat to free expression in Canada

How a UVic student refused to parrot ritualistic indigenous land acknowledgements and got his degree anyway. Tonight on Hannaford, he exposes how universities enforce groupthink, and how ordinary people can push back.
Compelled speech, the new threat to free expression in Canada
Compelled speech, the new threat to free expression in CanadaWS Canva
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Justice Centre For Constititional Freedoms
C2c Journal
land acknowledgements
compelled speech
George Ramsay

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