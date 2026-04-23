HANNAFORD: Compelled speech, the new threat to free expression in Canada

While the headlines scream about censorship, a quieter but equally dangerous threat is eroding free speech in Canada: compelled speech – forcing people not just to stay silent, but to recite beliefs they do not hold.Tonight on Hannaford, a Victoria man talks about his experience of it at the University of Victoria. George Ramsay, a recent kinesiology grad, had to endure years of ritualistic indigenous land acknowledgements and instruction that looked more like indoctrination. He had the courage to refuse to give in to what he calls ‘compelled speech.’ .But he was unusual. Most didn’t..Says Ramsay, “Land acknowledgements don’t foster genuine respect or reconciliation. Instead, they manufacture false consensus, stifle critical thinking, and impose a racialized moral hierarchy that divides Canadians into “settlers” and “true inheritors” of the land. But that’s what they want you to say, whether you believe it or not.”As Ramsay warns, once words are required rather than chosen, they cease to be expressions of conviction – they become tools of obedience. That insight should alarm every Canadian who values authentic discourse over performative rituals.Ramsay experienced firsthand how universities enforce groupthink. He describes how in an outdoor adventure education course, an assignment on land acknowledgements was structured to reward only positive interpretations. Students faced an atmosphere of fear – silent conformity in discussions, self-censorship in submissions..He took the risk of submitting a critical essay anyway. Remarkably, a reasonable professor awarded him full marks, breaking the rubric to do so. Not so the others: while privately agreeing with his concerns – one even thanked him afterward – they still praised the practice publicly, and in their academic papers.Ramsay described his experience in an article that ran first in C2C Journal as a winning entry in the Trottier-Morgan Student Essay Contest and was later featured in the Western Standard. .RAMSAY: The tyranny of indigenous land acknowledgements and other compelled speech .He exposes how these acknowledgements have evolved from optional gestures into mandatory fixtures – at school assemblies, NHL games, corporate websites and Taylor Swift concerts..“People around here even put them on front-yard signs.” They often embed loaded terms like “unceded,” “stolen land,” or “Turtle Island,” advancing historical revisionism and spiritual claims of ownership that undermine treaties, property rights, and equal citizenship.Ramsay also talks about brave Ontarians he interviewed who are fighting back, such as biochemistry professor Geoff Horsman, who simply asked if land acknowledgements were truly necessary at every parent council meeting, only to be told the topic was off-limits and reconciliation made debate impossible. And Catherine Kronas, a mother suspended from her elected school council position for politely voicing disagreement in under a minute – later reinstated only after legal pushback from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. These cases reveal how school boards weaponize “harm” and policy to shut down dissent, even banning recordings to avoid scrutiny..Parent suspended for objecting to land acknowledgement; legal warning sent to Ontario school board\n\n.And Catherine Kronas, a mother suspended from her elected school council position for politely voicing disagreement in under a minute – later reinstated only after legal pushback from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. These cases reveal how school boards weaponize “harm” and policy to shut down dissent, even banning recordings to avoid scrutiny..Ramsay rightly connects this to broader compelled speech battles – Jordan Peterson’s stand against pronoun mandates and Barry Neufeld’s costly fight against gender ideology in schools – showing how universities and public education normalize equating disagreement with violence, chilling Charter-protected freedoms of thought, belief, and expression..Embattled former BC school trustee Barry Neufeld raising money for legal defence ahead of October trial.George offers practical paths forward: written complaints, satire (like Daniel Tate’s viral “Taxpayer’s Acknowledgement”), legal challenges, political engagement, and the quiet courage of simply saying “no thanks.” He remains optimistic that the Overton Window can shift as more voices break the silence, much like Solomon Asch’s conformity experiments proved – one or two dissenters can embolden others.This isn’t just about land acknowledgements. It’s about whether Canadians retain the right to think freely, speak honestly, and refuse to parrot state-sanctioned scripts. Watch, as Nigel Hannaford and George Ramsay unpack the personal costs, the constitutional stakes, and how ordinary citizens can reclaim authentic free expression.The Hannaford Show uploads at 7 o’clock.