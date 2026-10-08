HANNAFORD: Could Alberta rewrite the rules of Canada?

A referendum is just around the corner, giving Albertans the opportunity to have their say on some important questions, including whether Alberta should stay in Canada. Voters' engaging in this democratic act is something that this evening's Hannaford guest finds particularly important — believing this could be a key part of solving the frustrations many Albertans have about Canada. .Randy Royer from the Nation of People Podcast on the Western Standard describes the concept of participatory democracy as citizens "having a direct input into democracy [with] politicians, working with them, helping them, supporting them, but also measuring their successes and failures, and getting the general population far more engaged in our day-to-day governance."Royer believes this type of governance would be compatible with Canada's governance style, which is principle-based, "versus the United States, which is based on rules."Canada values principles and collaboration, adds Royer, making a process that Royer proposes would "reconfederat[e] Canada" through much more civic participation a suitable option for all. The perspective that Canadians are a more collaborative people is backed up by one survey Royer mentions, by Pew Research, which "asked twenty-seven countries: do you think your neighbours are morally good or morally bad?"."In Canada, ninety-one percent of people said that their neighbours were morally good," which is an astounding number of people on the same page indeed, and it makes participatory democracy seem pretty enticing. But of course, Western Standard reader, you can come to your own conclusion on the subject by checking out Hannaford, which airs tonight at 7 pm. You can also learn more and explore the ideas behind A Nation of People at NationofPeople.com.