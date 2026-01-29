HANNAFORD: Carney talks big in Davos, delivers little at home

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent widely-praised keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos was a masterful piece of rhetoric, but one better suited to a professor or observer, than a national leader. Thus, finance adviser David Knight-Legg, on tonight's Hannaford show.."It was a speech for a political science professor to give," says Knight-Legge. "He's describing a fractured global order without offering concrete paths forward. As our prime minister, that's what we want, especially given Canada's vulnerabilities in trade and security."Knight-Legge argues that while the address was eloquent and descriptive, quoting figures like Greek historian Thucydides and Czech prime minister Václav Havel, it lacked the prescriptive action and strategic depth expected from someone in Carney's position..Carney had told the World Economic Forum that what he called the old rules-based international order is dead, replaced by a multipolar world dominated by powers like the U.S., China, and Russia. But what if the so-called 'rules-based international order' was an anomaly generated by the peculiar international politics of the post-Second World War era and what Mr. Carney now laments – multipolarity – was simply "business as usual" and an echo of pre-World War II dynamics where the big powers of 90 years ago, acted unchecked?Knight-Legge explained his critique by emphasizing the disconnect between Carney's words and actions. As a strategic advisor to the Alberta government and energy firms, he noted that Carney's call for middle powers like Canada to form coalitions against hegemonic forces sounded idealistic but impractical. Canada does 77-80% of its trade with the U.S. but although Mr. Carney's apparent favourite – China – is in second place, it only represents four per cent of Canadian trade, says Legge."That makes any perceived equivalence between the two superpowers 'deeply reckless,' says Knight-Legge. He further argues that Carney's speech drew a "false moral equivalence" between democratic America and authoritarian China, ignoring pressing issues like renegotiating trade deals such as CUSMA this summer..To Knight-Legge's ear, Carney's invocation of Václav Havel's The Power of the Powerless was also misleading. Havel's book critiques totalitarian conformity through the metaphor of a shopkeeper displaying a regime slogan.Knight-Legge accused Carney of misusing Havel, recalling the Prime Minister's op-ed during the Freedom Convoy protests that labeled participants as "seditious" – language that led to actions he deemed "totalitarian." He contrasted this with Havel's advocacy for dissent against overreach, such as unscientific COVID mandates."Mark Carney actually represented the opposite of Václav Havel," Knight-Legge asserted, calling the speech "deeply cynical," like a cover band performing a beloved song without embodying its spirit..Is Carney's proposed path between "submission and isolation," delusional given Canada's economic woes?Yes. Knight-Legge lists the many failures under Canada's progressive policies: record peacetime deficits, worst GDP per capita in the OECD, bloating public service by 45%, surging crime, antisemitism, and 50,000 opioid deaths linked to Chinese fentanyl via Canadian ports. He blames these not on external figures like Donald Trump but on domestic ideologically flawed policies that Carney has championed.Despite the criticism, Knight-Legge expressed hope for Carney, praising his scrapping of the carbon tax and capital gains hikes as steps toward centrism. He urged a realist approach: bolstering U.S. ties on energy, security, and trade; completing F-35 purchases; expanding NORAD; and pursuing deals like reinstating the Northern Gateway pipeline to supply China with Alberta oil, potentially adding $16 billion annually to Alberta revenues. From Abu Dhabi, where he was on business, Knight-Legge drew parallels to the UAE's energy-driven prosperity, warning that stifling Alberta's resources could fracture Canada."It's an amazing place. This is what Alberta could be like if we could get our governments to do the right thing.".The conversation highlighted suspicions around Carney's China pivot, including EV imports seen as data collection units on wheels, and unmerited leniency toward Beijing's past actions such as election interference, Chinese 'police stations' in Canada and the kidnapping of Canadian diplomats. Knight-Legge advocated free trade but decried Canada's perceived weakness, calling for firmness against Chinese actions.Is Mr. Carney's Davos vision true leadership or just a pretty speech?Tune in tonight to Hannaford for this incisive breakdown, as Hannaford and Knight-Legge dissect whether Carney's Davos vision signals true leadership or mere spectacle. With Canada's future at stake amid global shifts, the show promises a no-holds-barred look at policy realities versus rhetorical flair.