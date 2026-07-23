Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Don't like AI? Get a trade

'Then build the AI plants in Alberta.... blunt advice from former Encana boss for young people who lost their jobs to AI.'
Don't like AI? Get a trade
Don't like AI? Get a tradeWestern Standard Canva
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