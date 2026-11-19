Food prices keep rising, and for most of the past two years they have been rising faster than overall inflation. That is not in dispute.What is in dispute, is why. And when you learn the reasons, it should make you mad. It’s just one more example of how as Canadians, we just can’t seem to get out of our own way..For a start, are official food inflation numbers from Statistics Canada even fully capturing what Canadians are paying at the till? (Spoiler: there’s reasonable doubt about that.)Tonight on Hannaford, Canada’s food professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, talks about why the people of one of the world’s wealthiest countries are going from filet to hamburger and how more and more of us further down the ladder to food banks – a record 2.35 million visits across Canada in March this year – and why.It’s a shocking story..Inflation is the first and most obvious reason, but less often considered is how rising rents are eating into food budgets, especially among people who have been in Canada less than ten years.And of course, it may be that Statistics Canada isn’t telling us the whole story. Dr. Charlebois runs his own independent research lab – the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia – and what he finds there is not what Statistics Canada finds.“It seems like Statistics Canada is always about six months behind and they do often underestimate inflation, for a few reasons. One, I do think that they are partnering with just a couple of grocers. And two, there are things like shrinkflation, which is reducing the amount of food you get for the same amount of money. And we see no evidence that Statistics Canada is actually taking those factors into consideration. To us, this is just an indicator like anything else. So, we actually do track it.”.But there’s more. Charlebois says the deeper problem is not just the price of the food itself. It is what he calls “the missing middle” – Canada’s chronically weak food-processing sector. He says Canada is very good at producing the raw product and the distribution system works well.But the third part of the industry, processing the raw product, is “missing.” Instead of processing in Canada what Canadians grow, it’s shipped to the U.S. Then it’s imported back.“Why?”“Because it’s cheaper to process in the U.S. And frankly, the processing sector in the U.S. is much more robust. Since President Trump has been back in power, since January of 2025, we have seen, if you look at GDP per hour worked in food manufacturing, basically the sector in the U.S. is about a percent or two percent more productive and they've actually shed jobs. So that's because of AI, because of robotics, because of automation. In the U.S., they've actually invested in food manufacturing, which has made the sector much more productive. In Canada, in the last eighteen months, we've seen the opposite. In fact, if you look at GDP per hour worked in Canada, that's gone down almost seven percent in the last eighteen months. So, when we talk about a productivity crisis, that's what we're talking about.”.And how does this affect prices in Canada’s supermarkets?Charlebois: “If you have a strong processing sector, you can do a lot of things. You can innovate, but you basically create an anchor for the entire system. It's easier to support farmers, it's easier to actually innovate for consumers. But most importantly, you gain the ability to absorb these major shocks that we've seen, these systemic shocks like Ukraine, like COVID, and of course, most certainly with the Strait of Hormuz with higher energy costs. If you do not have food for yourself and for external markets, you become way more vulnerable. And this is just in the last five years, I think we've actually had many reasons, many opportunities, to appreciate how important that is.”“The entire food system lacks an anchor. It cannot easily absorb shocks, innovate for consumers, or keep prices stable. And on that front, Canada has been falling further behind.”Tonight we talk to Dr. Charlebois about the gap between official inflation numbers and lived experience, why processing capacity matters so much, and what it will take to fix it.Oh, there is one bit of good news... maybe. Dr. Charlebois says the Government of Canada has negotiated with South American countries like Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina to allow more beef into Canada to bring down prices very quickly."There's no deal yet, but we're expecting something, some sort of announcement within the next month or so..."Of course, you have to ask, how does that help out Canada's struggling ranchers?The Hannaford Show uploads at seven o’clock tonight.