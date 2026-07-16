Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Hands off Alberta's electricity

'Utilities economist Edgardo Sepulveda warns Albertans that the Trudeau-Carney strategy risks higher costs, lost autonomy, and unreliable power for the province.'
Hands off Alberta's electricity
Hands off Alberta's electricityWestern Standard Canva
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Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Utilities Economist Edgardo Sepulveda
Federal national electricity strategy
east-west electricity transmission versus north-south
Implications of national electricity strategy for Alberta independence
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