HANNAFORD: How China will Cubanize Canada's roads

What if one of Canada’s most trusted energy analysts told you that Ontario’s proud auto sector is already a sunset industry? That within a decade, Canadians will be driving cars made in China, not Oshawa or Oakville? And those of us who still have a gas-job will be taking care of them the way Cubans take care of old American cars?.That’s exactly what Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, argues in this explosive episode of Hannaford. And his predictions are not polite suggestions — they’re blunt warnings that cut through the spin of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s net-zero agenda.The Liberals have staked Canada’s future on electric vehicles, with a mandate that only EVs can be sold after 2035. And meanwhile, starting January 1st 2027, auto dealers must sell one electric vehicle for every four gasoline-powered cars. But McTeague confirms what we already know and what Ottawa won’t admit: consumers don’t want them. Sales of internal combustion vehicles are way up, while EV second quarter sales were down 40%, year over year.Dealers are staring bankruptcy in the face, manufacturers are eyeing the exits, and Canada’s world-class auto plants — built over decades — could be shuttered..The tragedy is that it doesn’t have to be this way: McTeague says this isn’t just market turbulence. It’s policy-driven destruction. He calls it “climate cult” politics — an obsession with CO₂ that ignores science, economics, and reality. The result? Canada’s once-mighty auto sector — geared to exporting to the US — is being pushed off a cliff. It’s being pushed to make EVs, but the Americans don’t want them any more than Canadians do, and Canada isn’t a big enough market for automobiles to last long without exports. It’s that bad.So, what happens next? According to McTeague, we drive Chinese cars..That's because the Chinese Communist Party outplayed the West years ago. Canada bet everything on EV mandates and a now non-existent US market for electric cars, without the infrastructure, minerals, or money to back them up. Meanwhile, Beijing invested billions in EV production. Now, with Western governments pushing drivers into electric cars, only China can supply them at scale.And don’t expect Ottawa to resist. McTeague sees a deal coming: China lifts its retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola in exchange for Canada lifting its 100% tariff on Chinese EVs. Canadians get flooded with foreign cars, while homegrown manufacturing withers.That’s not just bad economics — it’s a national surrender. And McTeague also lays out the cascading fallout: skyrocketing energy prices, infrastructure gaps that can’t be closed and a public forced into cars they don’t want, built by a regime that doesn’t share Canadian values. He calls it “the Cubanization of Canada” — a future where drivers cling to their last gas-powered cars the way Cubans hang onto their 1950s Chevrolets, because government mandates and foreign supply chains have killed off everything else..Provocative? Absolutely. But McTeague’s track record, and his insider knowledge of both the auto and energy sectors, makes his warnings impossible to dismiss. As he reminds listeners, Toyota itself isn’t buying into the all-EV fantasy, doubling down instead on hybrids and internal combustion innovation. If the world’s largest automaker won’t play along, why should Canada wreck its economy trying?This episode of Hannaford is more than a policy debate — it’s a wake-up call. If McTeague is right, Canada isn’t just losing its auto industry. It’s sleepwalking into dependency on Beijing for the very cars we drive.Don’t miss it.