Hannaford

HANNAFORD: How China will Cubanize Canada's roads

'Forget Oshawa and Oakville — Dan McTeague warns Canadians will be clinging to their last gas-powered cars while Chinese EVs flood the market under a Trudeau-Carney mandate.'
How China will Cubanize Canada's roads
How China will Cubanize Canada's roadsWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cubanization of Canada
Canadian auto plants, Canadians go for Chinese
Not much demand for EVs
Auto dealers face bankruptcy
Carney's net-zero agenda

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news