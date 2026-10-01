Hannaford

HANNAFORD: It's a little early to damn AI

'Leah Mushet on surgical AI, the Anthropic resignation, fake court cases — and why “check it out” is still all too necessary.'
AI: threat or tool?
AI: threat or tool?Western Standard Canva
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