Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Let's hear it for Canada's dads

'When kids do better, nations do better.'  
Let's hear it for Canada's dads
Let's hear it for Canada's dadsWestern Standard Canva
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Faytene Grasseschi
Fathers' Day
Families do better with a dad
When kids do better, nations do better.
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