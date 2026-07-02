HANNAFORD: Liberal Canadian values are no way to retain Alberta's loyalty

Canada Day came and went, but some Albertans struggled to feel the Canada Day glee. Not all, to be sure. But for some, it was hard to listen to Prime Minister Carney uttering patriotic banalities... “When we are Canadian, Canada grows. That’s our conviction. And it has never been stronger.”Really? That’s it? Trust and believe?.Harder yet was it to watch as in Ottawa, he hugged his no-account predecessor and said, “Thank you Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for your leadership and for your many contributions to Canada...”.In Alberta, we remember Mr. Trudeau's many contributions only too well. Nearly 10 years of disrespect for those Canadian traditions that were well-regarded in Alberta, such as the honour of military service, an explicit anti-Alberta bias, his economic illiteracy and the phoney intellectualism that allowed him to tell the New York Times Canadians were beyond nationalism.However, perhaps we give Mr. Trudeau too much credit as a wrecker of nations. One Calgary woman asks if there could there be something else at work? Maybe it's because as a country, we walked away from God?In this week’s episode of Hannaford, we welcome Gayle Eng, a Calgary homeschool mother – and a passionate advocate for Canadian patriotism. And Gayle has her own theory on why so many Canadians feel disconnected from the country they’re asked to celebrate. (And a video to show you.)Gayle argues that Canada has intentionally abandoned its Christian foundations – roots that once gave the nation a distinctive character, including its reputation for decency and compassion..“Canada makes a lot more sense when you understand its Christian roots,” Gayle says. She tells listeners that even many non-Christians benefited from the values of honesty, integrity, family stability, and care for others that flowed from those foundations. The drift away from them, accelerated by the Charter era, multiculturalism policies, and court-driven changes (including the symbolic striking down of the Lord’s Day Act and the country's abortion laws,) has left many middle-aged Canadians feeling that the Canada they grew up in, is almost unrecognizable.How deep was that Christian spirit? She points to Canada’s original name ‘Dominion Day,’ drawn from Psalm 72:8 (“He shall have dominion from sea to sea”,) proposed by Father of Confederation, Sir Samuel Tilley. This biblical reference was readily accepted because Christianity was a normalized, celebrated part of Canadian life at Confederation..Gayle launched her video series “Stop the Drift” on Canada Day. This first episode explores Dominion Day and Canada’s Christian heritage. Future videos will examine other overlooked aspects of that heritage, including contrasts with the United States and figures like John Graves Simcoe, who passed the first anti-slavery law in the British Empire in 1793.The conversation touches on practical consequences of cultural drift – rising mental health struggles, crime, homelessness, and social fragmentation – and the importance of recovering the moral framework that once held society together. She emphasizes that these are historical facts, not matters of personal belief: Canada was founded as a Christian nation, and ignoring that history leaves us unmoored.As Alberta separatism simmers, Gayle offers a hopeful challenge: “Don’t give up on Canada.” She believes that rediscovering and returning to our Christian heritage can restore pride and cohesion.Watch the full interview for a thoughtful discussion on what Canada once was, what it has become, and what it could be again. Gayle’s video is available here. The Hannaford show uploads at 7 o’clock tonight.