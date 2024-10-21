HANNAFORD: Obama's fourth term?

Question: "During the years when US President Joe Biden was in visible mental decline, and vice-president Kamala Harris was clearly not on top of her files, who was actually running the United States of America?"Answer: "Former President Obama was the guy who had the most influence over the people who were essentially running the administration during the mental absence of Joe Biden." Thus Brian Lee Crowley, tonight's guest on Hannaford. Founder and Managing Director of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, an Ottawa-based think-tank with offices in Washington, Crowley is a keen professional observer of US politics and an occasional adviser of federal agencies.. "It's based on impressions and extrapolations and deductions rather than direct evidence, but that's the way to bet."A third Obama term in effect? "If Harris wins, I suspect there will be a fourth..." .With only 15 days to the US election, candidate Kamala Harris remains a largely unknown figure. What do we know about her?Crowley: "We know very little about her and I think the campaign has struggled very hard to keep us from knowing much about her. The Democrats scorn Trump over his alleged anti-democratic tendencies, but I think that's a bit rich coming from a party that has through internal party machinations, made Kamala Harris the party's nominee, when she has not in either the previous election or this election ever won a single delegate in a primary vote, in any state."Part of the strength of the American system is that their primary system which is designed to force candidates to reveal themselves as much as possible to voters, through multiple contests in which they must participate. In so many occasions in which they have to make themselves available to the public, and be subjected to grilling by the media and so on, they tend to reveal themselves. In this election, Harris has avoided that as much as she could, and in the 2020 election, when she ran in some of the primaries before dropping out, her performance was dismal and attracted no support."I think therefore that this has been a bit of a coup by the Democrat leadership and I don't mean that in a positive sense," says Crowley. "They saw the the democratic campaign failing, because Joe Biden's capacities were so obviously diminished and they just simply slipped Harris in without any of the scrutiny that major party candidates would normally have undergo in in the United States.""Right now, I think that there's a bit of buyers remorse in the Democratic Party, because what is being revealed about her character and her abilities, is not looking too good."So, a Trump victory? Tune in to Hannaford at 19:00 tonight, for Brian Lee Crowley's well-informed guess...