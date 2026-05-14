Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Once, we did immigration right – and we can do it right again

'Harper-era immigration insider John Weissenberger on how the Trudeau government replaced a proven, merit-based points system with low-skill chaos, exploding non-permanent residents and court-driven citizenship giveaways – and why a disciplined return to objective selection is the only realistic fix.'
Once, we did immigration right – and we can do it right again
Once, we did immigration right – and we can do it right againWestern Standard Canva
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Immigration
John Weissenberger
Diane Finley
Court-driven citizenship giveaways
too many low-skilled workers
cultural disconnect
Need immigrants who will build the country
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