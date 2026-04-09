HANNAFORD: Ottawa is trying to redefine what it means to be Canadian

Historian and political strategist Michael Bonner believes the federal government is engaged in something more ambitious than updating a handbook for new citizens. In his view, the project amounts to an attempt to reshape the national story itself — to substitute a political vision of Canada for a historical one..That, he argues, is the real issue behind the pending rewrite of the federal citizenship guide, exposed earlier this week by Blacklock's Reporter through an access to information request, and reported by the Western Standard..Citizenship guide rewrite spotlights Liberal appointees, omits historic figures.Distributed to immigrants preparing for the citizenship test, the guide has always served a dual purpose: it explains how Canada’s institutions work and offers an official account of the country’s history and values. For most Canadians, it is an obscure document. But to Bonner, who during the Harper government was a policy adviser at Immigration and Citizenship, the guide carries symbolic weight because it defines what newcomers are told about the country they are joining..And from what he has seen in reports about the draft version, he is uneasy.“I just don’t see what the reason is for changing the citizenship guide in the first place,” Bonner said in an interview. The previous edition, produced during the Harper era by an immigration department led by Minister Jason Kenney, was deliberately designed to be nonpartisan and historically grounded. Ministers avoided inserting themselves into it, precisely to prevent the document from appearing tied to a particular political moment.Bonner worries that principle may now be eroding..HANNAFORD: Canada's 'Ministry of Propaganda' rewrites citizenship guide into woke utopia.One concern is what appears to be a shift in emphasis from institutions and shared history toward identity-based narratives. He points to reported examples in which public figures are highlighted less for their offices or achievements than for personal characteristics — such as being the first refugee or the first black governor general..Those facts are real, he acknowledges, but he argues they should not replace broader historical context.“In the world in which identity politics of both left and right have riven Western democracies and created polarization, I would hope that our government would have learned to shy away from that sort of thing,” he said.More troubling to him are apparent omissions. The absence of foundational figures – including early prime ministers, decorated soldiers, explorers, and innovators – risks making the national past harder to understand. Removing such figures, he argues, does not correct history but fragments it.“If we’re losing touch with the historical foundations of our country in the citizenship guide, that to me seems like a very serious problem,” he said..Bonner frames the issue as part of a broader philosophical divide about how history should function in public life. One approach treats history as a unifying narrative, acknowledging flaws while preserving continuity. The other, he suggests, views history primarily as a catalogue of injustices to be corrected and identities to be recognized.He believes the citizenship guide should resist both extremes and instead describe the country as it actually developed — institutions, conflicts, compromises and all.Another shift he fears is the diminishing emphasis on civic duty. Earlier versions of the guide balanced rights with responsibilities, outlining expectations of citizenship alongside freedoms. In contemporary political discourse, he argues, the language of obligation has faded..“The question of what is expected of a citizen — what a good citizen should do or should not do — is not really part of the contemporary progressivist liberal discourse,” he said.Ultimately, Bonner returns to a simple standard: necessity. Governments are elected to implement policies, not to reinterpret the national story without clear justification.“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said.For him, the burden of proof lies with those proposing the change — and, so far, he is not convinced they have met it. Michael Bonner is a senior fellow with the Calgary-based Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy and author the forthcoming book, 'The Crisis of Liberalism: The origin and destiny of Freedom.'Hannaford is uploaded at 7:00 p.m. tonight.