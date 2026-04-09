Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Ottawa is trying to redefine what it means to be Canadian

'Where who you represent is becoming more important than what you did.'
Ottawa is trying to redefine what it means to be Canadian
Ottawa is trying to redefine what it means to be CanadianWestern Standard Canva
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