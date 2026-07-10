Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Ottawa’s six stealth attacks on your freedom of speech

'How Bills C-11, C-18, C-22, C-8, C-9, and C-34 quietly erode your Charter rights through classic bait-and-switch tactics.'
Ottawa’s stealth attacks on your freedom of speech
Ottawa’s stealth attacks on your freedom of speechWestern Standard Canva
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Bill C-11: The Online Streaming Act
Digital Safety Act
Bill C-34 Safe Social Media Act
Banning passages of the Bible
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