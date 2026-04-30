HANNAFORD: Pastor of Canada’s largest church raises alarm over Bill C-9

It's not alarmism. Bill C-9 poses a serious threat to religious freedom and could make it illegal to quote certain parts of the Bible in public teaching or group settings. Thus Kent Priebe, recently appointed lead pastor of Calgary’s Centre Street Church (reputedly Canada’s largest church.).In a wide-ranging interview on Hannaford, Priebe expressed deep concern over the vagueness of Bill C-9, which was at second reading in the Senate on April 30, 2026. He warned the legislation’s hate speech provisions could be used against churches for teaching, preaching, or discussing Scripture.Priebe, appointed just a month ago to lead Centre Street Church following pastor-emeritus Dr. Henry Schorr's decision to focus on teaching, said he and other pastors have been urging their members to contact MPs and senators about the bill..“We are concerned that we could be impacted as a church in our teaching, in our worship services, in Bible studies and workshops and seminars because of the way that this bill can be interpreted in terms of hate speech,” he said.The pastor highlighted the removal of the law's “good faith defence,” available to a charge of promoting hatred when a person expresses or attempts to establish by an argument an opinion on a religious subject or an opinion based on a belief in a religious text. “People might be offended by what they hear,” he noted. “At times I sit in church and I am… convicted and instructed according to scripture.” He worried that someone could claim a sermon or Bible passage felt hateful toward them, triggering complaints or charges even when the intent was never to stir up hatred..Priebe placed Bill C-9 in a broader context of Christianity’s marginalization in Canada since the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He pointed to past discussions about removing tax deductions for religious donations (proposals that times out when the 2025 election was called) and public statements by some politicians labeling certain Bible verses as hateful. “It’s hard not to draw a line through things that have been happening,” he said.Despite the concerns, Priebe struck a resilient note. He reminded viewers that the Church is not a human institution but one instituted by Jesus Christ. “The church will continue,” he said. Drawing on global examples, including churches on other continents forced underground, he noted that Christianity has thrived under far worse conditions throughout history..More locally, Priebe also highlighted the tangible community impact of similar congregations and churches in communities in Canada. For example, Centre Street Church over 100 volunteers every Monday distribute food and pray with people at 10 locations across Calgary. The church hands out roughly 560 food hampers every month, served 20,000 meals from January to April at its premises, has provided clothing to 600 people there also, and runs thousands of children’s activities each summer.Priebe pointed to encouraging signs of growth, including more young people and men returning to church. He shared stories of new believers from atheist, Sikh, and Muslim backgrounds and teens boldly handing out Bibles in public spaces.Priebe: "Even without buildings or tax advantages, the worldwide church will endure. It is God’s institution… and it will continue.”With Bill C-9 potentially heading for royal assent, many faith communities will be watching closely to see how Canada balances religious freedom with new hate speech rules.Hannaford is uploaded at 7:00pm tonight.