Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Pastor of Canada’s largest church raises alarm over Bill C-9

'Calgary pastor says Bill C-9 may criminalize aspects of religious teaching and remove key legal protections.'
Pastor of Canada’s largest church raises alarm over Bill C-9
Pastor of Canada’s largest church raises alarm over Bill C-9Western Standard Canva
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Religious Freedom
Bill C-9 Combatting Hate
Centre Street Church
Pastor Kent Priebe
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Western Standard
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