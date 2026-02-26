HANNAFORD: Pity about the budget but investors should still love Alberta

Today, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner confirmed what Albertans had feared was coming, a return to deficits. Earlier this afternoon, he informed the legislature that collapsing oil prices and the cost of services for Alberta's rapidly growing population had created a classic Alberta problem, increased costs in the face of declining resource revenue.Economists and academics tend to be eloquent advocates for our collective disappointment. And predictably all those Albertans who thought their government should give teachers and health professionals money are now criticizing the government for spending too much. Same old, same old.But what does the investment community make of it?.Joining Nigel Hannaford on his show today to talk about what the Alberta budget means for investors is Petar Pejovic, a Calgary-based Senior Portfolio Manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Canada. He thinks that while a breakthrough change in how society is being re-ordered globally is going on, there isn't a better place in Canada than Alberta to invest.The Hannaford show is uploaded at seven o'clock.