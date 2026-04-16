HANNAFORD: Putting the oil storage squeeze on Iran's revolutionary guard

If Joseph Varner is right, the most important battlefield in the current confrontation with Iran may not be in the air or at sea — but in oil storage tanks.On this week’s episode of Hannaford, the former defence policy adviser and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute laid out a stark timeline. Iran, he argues, may soon face a logistical crisis that could prove more decisive than any missile strike. .The problem is simple. Oil that cannot be exported has to go somewhere. And according to Varner, Iran is running out of places to put it..If the blockade continues, he warned, Iran’s storage facilities could be full within days. At that point, the regime would face a choice no oil-producing state wants to make: shut down refining operations. That would not just reduce revenue — it would choke the financial lifeblood of the government itself.The cost is already steep. Varner estimates that Iran is losing roughly $13 billion per month in export revenue under the current U.S. enforced blockade. But greater pressure is to follow, when the machinery of the economy begins to stall. Refineries shutting down means workers idled, supply chains disrupted, and – most importantly – fewer resources flowing to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful security force that dominates much of the country’s economic and political life..And here, the story becomes more complicated.The IRGC presents itself as a radical, hardline, death-or-glory force that finds its full meaning in martyrdom.Some perhaps. But says Varner, the Guard is not immune to practical concerns. He says many senior figures have quietly moved assets and family members abroad including some Western countries – even to Canada. In other words, there's a tension between public rhetoric and private precaution. Leaders who speak the language of sacrifice may still prefer insurance policies for themselves and if somebody's children are to be placed at risk, let it be somebody else's.There are also fault lines inside Iran’s security apparatus itself. Varner described a longstanding distrust between the Revolutionary Guard and the regular military — a relationship shaped by history, competition, and uneven access to resources. The Guard has received the lion’s share of funding and equipment, while conventional forces have often been left behind. Comparisons between the historic tension between the privileged SS and the Wehrmacht are not misplaced...In moments of national stress, such divisions can matter. Governments fall not only when enemies attack, but when institutions begin to pull in different directions..All of this feeds into a larger question: what does victory actually look like in this conflict?For the United States and its allies, the objectives are expansive. They include dismantling Iran’s nuclear capability, degrading its missile forces, severing support to proxy militias, and ultimately reshaping the regime’s behaviour – if not the regime itself. Those are ambitious goals, and history shows that ambitious goals are hard to achieve.Iran’s objectives, by contrast, are far simpler. Survival is enough.If the government remains in power, retains control of key territory, and preserves its core military capabilities, it can claim success — even after absorbing significant economic and military damage..That asymmetry helps explain why the stakes extend far beyond the Persian Gulf.China, for example, has watched the confrontation closely. Iranian oil has long been an important supply source, and disruptions in that flow ripple through global energy markets. At the same time, the conflict draws American military attention and resources into the Middle East — a development Beijing may view with mixed feelings.Opportunity and risk, in other words, arrive together.What happens next will depend on whether economic pressure produces political fracture, and whether internal tensions inside Iran’s security forces deepen or hold. It will also depend on how long the current restrictions remain in place, and how effectively the regime adapts.Those questions — about strategy, endurance, and the balance between ideology and self-preservation — are at the centre of this week’s discussion on Hannaford.Because if Iran’s storage tanks really are filling up, the clock may already be running.The Hannaford show is uploaded at 7:00 p.m.