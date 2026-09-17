Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Reining in radical judges

'John Carpay tells Hannaford the notwithstanding clause is how people who pay for court-made policy still get a vote.'
Who checks the judges?
Who checks the judges?Western Standard Canva
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Living Tree
Notwithstanding Clause
Alberta use of Section 33
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