Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Scripturally bound to gather – but not to take up arms

'COVID resistance hero Pastor Tim Stephens says Christians must obey God over an increasingly godless Ottawa, yet draws firm line against violence in push for Alberta independence.'
Christians can resist government — but not through violence
Christians can resist government — but not through violenceWestern Standard Canva
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Fairview Baptist Church
Alberta Independence
Pastor Tim Stephens
COVID 2021
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