HANNAFORD: The Clarity Act, Ottawa’s real plan to block Alberta independence

“The federal government can’t afford to agree to Alberta independence – Alberta is the economic powerhouse of Confederation. So, they have to stop it somehow.” That 'somehow' is the Clarity Act..Thus Jim Mason, retired engineer and nuclear physicist and co-author with Calgary writer George Koch of a three-part series on the Clarity Act, cuts to the heart of Alberta’s independence debate. Tonight’s guest on the Hannaford show, Mason dismantles the notion that the Clarity Act offers clarity or a fair, neutral roadmap for secession..KOCH / MASON: The Clarity Act is no roadmap to Alberta independence.Instead, he argues, it is a carefully constructed barrier designed to frustrate any serious independence push.And after that, what? Nothing good..Mason’s case is that on paper, the Act appears straightforward – a clear question, a clear majority, successful negotiations, and constitutional amendment.But a deeper reading shows the federal government controls the definition of “clear,” runs the negotiations, and the final amendment requires seven of the other ten provinces to approve. Objective criteria are absent. In sharp contrast to an earlier draft written by Stephen Harper, the federal government is both player and referee. The current legislation, born from the 1995 Quebec referendum aftermath, was therefore crafted to prevent separation rather than facilitate it..So let’s game this out.Suppose in October that Alberta voted strongly against a further referendum on independence. It could hardly be interpreted as other than an endorsement of the status quo. Future complaints about equalization or federal policy would be dismissed with “you already voted to accept things as they are.” The negotiating power of the Alberta government would be massively undercut.On the other hand, assume a strong Alberta vote for independence. Mason supposes provincial euphoria would be immediate. The federal response however, would be measured and obstructive. Ottawa would obfuscate and delay by consulting widely, scrutinizing urban/rural splits, First Nations perspectives (recall Quebec’s separate indigenous referendum delivering a 96% stay-in-Canada vote), and anything else one can think of to question the result’s “clarity.”.And so the euphoria quickly disappears. Then if – when – negotiations collapse as intended, as given Alberta’s outsized economic role Ottawa has every incentive to ensure, Alberta faces stark choices. Where does the frustration go? Away?Unlikely. Such an outcome would be more likely to harden attitudes. Even disengaged Albertans will be resentful when they realize the Clarity Act was rigged against them from the start..What does that leave them? Nothing is inevitable. But, anything is possible.A unilateral declaration of independence? UDI has legal backing from neither the Constitution nor international law. Yet as Mason observes, legality follows success if international recognition, especially from the United States, materializes. (Which, as we are presently reminded often, made its own UDI 250 years ago, and made it stick.)Thus – ironically – as Premier Danielle Smith continues her tightrope walk, advocating a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, a decisive “yes” on the upcoming referendum on whether to hold a referendum would give her leverage and take Alberta back from the brink, not closer to it.And so Mason does not leave the discussion in despair. “There are fundamental changes that need to be made to the federation, not only for Alberta's benefit, but for everybody's benefit.”Instead, he offers a pragmatic, incremental path that leverages the current moment without immediate rupture: “Albertans could first demand federal actions fully within Ottawa’s control, such as repealing problematic legislation.” Beyond that, Mason urges a straightforward alternative formula for the equalization program and addressing deeper constitutional changes, especially representation by population, that have so far left Alberta severely underrepresented in government..This approach tests the rest of Canada’s willingness to accommodate Western concerns. But, echoing Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre’s recent Calgary remarks on provincial alliances, he emphasizes fundamental governance changes over reversible policy tweaks.In any case, whether Alberta ultimately stays and reforms Confederation or confronts the Clarity Act’s barriers head-on, the coming referendum is pivotal. Mason and Koch’s articles make clear that the process is anything but clear. But even as Alberta’s economic weight ensures Ottawa will fight hard to keep the status quo, so Albertans must decide if the current Confederation can be fixed.The Hannaford show is uploaded at seven o’clock tonight. Look for Mason and Koch’s second and third articles on the Clarity Act, in the weeks to come.Jim Mason’s full interview is available on the Western Standard’s Hannaford show. The second and third articles in the series will be published shortly.