Hannaford

HANNAFORD: The Clarity Act, Ottawa’s real plan to block Alberta independence

'Violence is not inevitable, but options narrow dangerously once legal avenues close.'
The Clarity Act, Ottawa’s real plan to block Alberta independence
The Clarity Act, Ottawa’s real plan to block Alberta independenceWestern Standard Canva
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George Koch
Jim Mason
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Elements of the Clarity Act
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news