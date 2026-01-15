HANNAFORD: The silent thief

Imagine malware so sophisticated that it doesn't just sneak into your device – it acts like you.Actually, don't imagine it. Read about it, because it's here.Cybersecurity expert Tim Jordan, founder of Shield Networks Inc., warns that artificial intelligence can now control your mouse cursor, click through screens, read passwords scribbled in digital notepads, or silently observe every keystroke during a banking transaction. Once inside, AI mimics human behavior flawlessly, potentially transferring funds or harvesting sensitive data without raising alarms..This isn't science fiction; it's happening today. Anybody with ~$70,000 can afford a 'home super-cluster' that will give him unrestricted AI image/video manipulation without corporate guardrails. (If this concerns you, you might want to cut back on publishing personal photos on social media (e.g. Facebook.).In tonight's edition of the Hannaford show, Jordan describes other, possibly even more serious rapidly evolving AI-powered threats."AI can act as a user on a computer, moving the mouse cursor around, clicking on things," he explained.So, if you've ever stored login details conveniently on your phone or laptop – a common habit – you're vulnerable. Even watching you type once, could capture everything..Protection against powerful AI starts with basics, Jordan emphasizes.Never store credentials digitally where AI can find them; memorize them or use encrypted password managers if necessary.Change passwords frequently, and enable multi-factor authentication everywhere possible.For suspicious calls or messages demanding action (like wiring money), end the contact immediately and call back through a trusted channel.Use unique verification questions based on private shared history – things no public data or AI listener could know – and rotate "safe words" regularly.But impersonation goes further. Deepfakes and voice synthesis are advancing, making video calls from "family" in distress terrifyingly convincing. Jordan predicts a surge in these scams over the next year or two. He also cautions against oversharing photos on social media, as affordable home "super-clusters" (costing about the same as a decent used car and put together with off-the-shelf Mac computers) now allow unrestricted AI manipulation of images without corporate safeguards.Looking ahead, the threats multiply with an "AI-native" internet, where artificial intelligence isn't an app but the network's core fabric. AI could anticipate needs, spawn digital personas of you to negotiate tasks autonomously, or procedurally generate experiences on demand. While convenient, this blurs control and amplifies risks..The true nightmare scenario? 6G networks. Still years from standardization, 6G is envisioned as more than faster connectivity – it's a pervasive "sensing network" embedding AI into radio waves themselves. Antennas could detect movements inside homes, tracking inhabitants relentlessly.As one authoritative analysis notes: "The 'Network as a Sensor' uses communication signals to sense the environment by reflecting signals off objects and surfaces. This technology may raise privacy concerns if it collects information on individuals."This integrated sensing and communication capability promises innovations like precise localization but invites surveillance overreach, demanding robust laws now.In this brave new digital world, vigilance is our best shield. Jordan calls cybersecurity a "divine mission" of constant defense. As he reminds us, innovators will counter dangers – but only if we stay informed and proactive.Hannaford is posted at 7:00pm tonight.