Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Trade impasse works for Mark Carney - for now

'Harper had a different attitude. If he were in charge, the deal would be done.'
It works for Mark Carney - for now
It works for Mark Carney - for nowWestern Standard Canva
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Yaroslav Baran
Canada-US trade war
US President Donald J. Trump
Prime Minister Carney
Ottawa brings wrong attitude to trade deals
Different approach needed
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