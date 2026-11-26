Premier Danielle Smith is in no great political danger at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting that opens tomorrow in Calgary. Thus, veteran Alberta journalist Licia Corbella, former opinion editor of both the Calgary Sun and the Calgary Herald..Appearing on Hannaford, Ms. Corbella said the convention is more likely to be a pep rally than a showdown. With an election less than a year away and the premier enjoying the support of enough constituency association presidents to avoid a leadership review, she sees little prospect of the kind of internal revolt that in 2022, removed Jason Kenney as UCP leader.“When you’re strong and you’re at the front of the parade,” Corbella said, “the people who are grumbling… the others are going to crowd them out of the way.”.She acknowledged the existence of a separatist-leaning faction that remains unhappy with Smith’s firm federalist stance and the loyalty pledge required of those who speak for the party. In October, that group lost a province-wide vote 75-25. Disgruntled independence activists, additionally stung by the premier’s hard line on distancing the UCP from the separatist cause, have talked of forcing her out.Not so likely, says Corbella. Hard support for separation is substantially smaller than the headline number suggests. Many who voted for another referendum did so mainly to keep pressure on Ottawa rather than out of a desire to leave Canada. She estimates the genuinely separatist element inside the UCP at closer to 10 percent.“They’re not a big part of the party,” she said..With that minority unlikely to prevail, Corbella’s advice to the premier is straightforward: let the convention celebrate what is already going well and avoid picking new internal fights. Alberta continues to attract people seeking work and homes, oil and gas activity remains strong, and pipeline agreements have advanced.Most significantly, higher oil prices have turned Alberta’s projected $9.4-billion deficit into an $8.5-billion surplus, according to the UCP government’s second-quarter fiscal update released earlier today. Corbella pointed to concrete measures such as the removal of the provincial sales tax on fuel and a broader sense of practical freedom as reasons Albertans, including many newcomers, quickly adopt the province’s optimistic outlook.She specifically recommended Smith “let go of the firewall idea for now” – contentious Alberta sovereignty proposals such as a provincial savings plan for retirees. “People don’t want change at the moment.” Corbella says the political priority is to demonstrate competence and results, rather than reopen debates that divide the party’s larger federalist majority..Premier Smith’s critics, including the more assertive independence advocates, maintain the 25 percent referendum vote shows a durable constituency that cannot simply be dismissed and that Smith’s loyalty pledge and federalist positioning amount to a betrayal of earlier “sovereign Alberta” language. They argue the party should remain open to stronger autonomy measures.However, Corbella says the rest of the party has spoken, that Smith has been consistent about working for a stronger Alberta but inside Canada, and that forcing a confrontation now risks only weakening the UCP heading into an election.The convention will soon test whether that assessment holds. Corbella expects the dominant story after Smith’s keynote and the unscripted bear pit session to be unity rather than revolt: a party largely content with a leader who has delivered measurable results and is prepared to focus on them.The Hannaford Show is uploaded at seven o’clock.