Hannaford

HANNAFORD: What? Get rid of the Indian Act?

'Status cards are great; we should all have one.'
What? Get rid of the Indian Act?
What? Get rid of the Indian Act?Western Standard Canva
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Indian Act
Section 35
Manitoba Premier calls for end of Indian Act
Prime Minister Carney agrees with Wab Kinew that Indian Act should go
Brian Giesbrecht, retired Manitoba judge
Muusqueam agreement