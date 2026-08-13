Hannaford

HANNAFORD: When the police knock on your door, grab your phone and record

'From Edmonton’s non-crime hate reports to human-rights cases over rainbow crosswalks and drag shows: the expanding reach of so-called hate.'
Criminal Hate Speech?
Criminal Hate Speech?Western Standard Canva
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Justice Centre For Constititional Freedoms
JCCF President John Carpay
Record your conversations with police
non-criminal hate incidents
British thought crimes
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