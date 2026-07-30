Hannaford

HANNAFORD: Worse off now, than under Trudeau?

'Trade clock ticking: CUSMA failure hollowing out Carney’s deal-maker image.'
Worse off now, than under Trudeau?
Worse off now, than under Trudeau?Western Standard Canva
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Maia Johnson
Functionally innumerate Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Mark Carney's reputation as a deal maker weakens
Trade deals fall apart
CUSMA on ten-year track to extinction
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