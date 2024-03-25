Justice Centre warns of 'Freedom of Expression Threat' from Online Harms Act

The Online Harms Act, if enacted, poses a threat to freedom of expression in Canada. Many Canadians may resort to self-censorship to evade potential prosecution by the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
Even those who choose not to self-censor and exercise their Charter-protected freedom of expression may find their online content removed by social media platforms seeking to comply with the new regulations. This situation creates a climate of fear regarding the Digital Safety Commission. The Justice Centre calls on all Members of Parliament to oppose this legislation.