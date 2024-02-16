MALOTT: Bridging the Divide in Identity Politics Through Dialogue

Exploring Identity Politics' Complexities with Julia Malott
Julia Malott, a transgender individual from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, delves into the intricacies of modern identity politics. She believes that recent discussions on race, gender, and other politically charged topics have become divisive and unproductive. Determined to bridge this gap, Julia engages in thoughtful dialogue with people from all political perspectives. Her goal is to cut through the noise and foster productive conversations that show we are not as divided as we may think.