WATCH: Massive fire in Prestwick displaces residents, cause under investigation

Late on June 23rd, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews were called to a significant structure fire at the Prestwick Villas SE condo complex. The fire, reported around 10 pm, prompted a second alarm to ensure sufficient resources were available on the scene..Upon arrival, firefighters encountered substantial smoke and flames emanating from an exterior corner of the building. The fire quickly spread to the entire roof of one of the buildings within the complex. Crews initiated a rapid exterior fire attack using master streams from both ground level and elevated positions on aerial apparatus. Concurrently, interior attacks and searches were executed in coordination with the exterior efforts. Firefighters worked diligently to protect residences on all sides, employing exposure lines to mitigate the spread of the fire.The blaze caused severe damage to the top floor and roof of the affected building, which houses 48 units. Significant water damage was also reported throughout the structure as a result of firefighting efforts.In response to the displacement of residents, the Red Cross established a reception center to assess and address their needs, with support from Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Alberta Health Services (AHS). Calgary Transit provided buses to shelter residents while assessments were conducted. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.CPS managed traffic and crowd control at the scene, ensuring the safety and security of the area. Utility companies Atco and Enmax were also dispatched to handle any potential hazards related to services.Fire crews, including a fire investigator, will remain on-site to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and to monitor for any potential extensions. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.For updates on this developing story, stay tuned to Western Standard News.