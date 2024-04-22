WATCH: McIntyre Ranch Saved: Community collaboration secures future of Prairie Grasslands

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its fundraising campaign to conserve McIntyre Ranch.This remarkable conservation agreement project, located on the Milk River Ridge approximately 40 miles south of Lethbridge, Alberta, is a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement in conserving one of the planet’s most endangered ecosystems, Canada’s Prairie grasslands. Conservation easements are legal mechanisms that protect the natural value of land through a voluntary agreement restricting land use change in perpetuity..“The successful completion of the McIntyre Ranch campaign underscores the power of collaboration and community engagement in conserving Canada's Prairie grasslands. We hope this significant milestone is just one of many future achievements in our efforts to safeguard one our planet's most endangered ecosystems." – Tom Lynch-Staunton, Regional Vice-President, Nature Conservancy of Canada