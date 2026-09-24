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Netanyahu tells UN walkouts they are ‘moral cowards’ after Iran strike

Israeli PM says Oct. 7 war is about existence, not borders, and credits Trump for joint blows on Tehran
Netanyahu said Israel "fought like lions"
Netanyahu said Israel "fought like lions"AP
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Israel
Iran
Terrorism
Un
Antisemitism
Hamas, Israel, Jews
October 7
Benjaim Netanyahu
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news