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Ontario extends child-care deal to 2031, fees stay $19 a day

Watchdog says 2026 budget health plan falls short of the growth needed to hold service levels
Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu did not give a deadline for reaching the original $10 average.
Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu did not give a deadline for reaching the original $10 average.CPAC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Paul Calandra
Taxpayers
Patty Hajdu
Child Care
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Western Standard
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