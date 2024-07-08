Watch
The end of Trudeau's administration
In this edition of Hannaford, he talks about whether in the wake of the recent earthquake byelection loss in Toronto, Justin Trudeau can or should continue as prime minister until the next election, set for October 2025.
Yaroslav Baran is co-founder of the Pendulum Group, an Ottawa firm specialising in crisis communications and political analysis. Baran has been working in and around government for more than 25 years and at one time provided high-level advice to former prime minister Stephen Harper.