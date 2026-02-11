The Marty Up North Show: Straight Talk for Western Canada

Marty Belanger, better known online as @Martyupnorth and the “Unacceptable Fact Checker,” is bringing his straight-talk style to Western Standard with the launch of The Marty Up North show.

With more than 150,000 followers on X, Marty has built a strong following by digging into the numbers and calling out what he sees as myths in Canadian politics. A retired professional engineer who spent decades in Alberta’s oil and gas sector, he approaches today’s political debates the same way he approached his profession: with data, logic, and zero patience for spin.

On The Marty Up North Show, expect honest conversations about energy policy, federal overreach, Alberta’s economic impact, and the push for greater provincial autonomy. It’s direct, data-driven, and unapologetically Western.

Tune in this Thursday at 1 PM MT for facts, perspective, and real talk.