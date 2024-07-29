Trump and trade - take a valium

Author and political economist Brian Lee Crowley is founder of Ottawa’s leading think tank, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, and also the Washington-based Center for North American Prosperity . and Security.
In this edition of Hannaford, he says that notwithstanding alarmist — indeed vituperative — predictions by Canadian mainstream media commentators, fundamental economic realities dictate that life will go on as before in Canada. The same goes for a possible Harris presidency. "There are constraints upon what Trump would be able to do, and those same constraints would apply to a Democrat president."