WATCH: B.C. driver fined after witnesses catch her sleeping behind wheel of Tesla

A B.C. woman has been fined after witnesses recorded video that police say shows her apparently sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla while travelling on Hwy. 1 in North Vancouver.BC Highway Patrol said two witnesses contacted police shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 after spotting the driver near Mountain Hwy.The witnesses were travelling together in another vehicle, with the passenger recording video that allegedly showed the Tesla driver with her eyes closed.Police used information supplied by the witnesses and the video to identify the registered owner of the Tesla and tracked her down at her Maple Ridge home..BC Highway Patrol said the 45-year-old woman matched the description provided by the witnesses.She was issued a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.The witnesses have indicated they are willing to testify in court, according to police.“Police will not debate the merits of self-driving technology with sleeping drivers. It’s illegal in BC, and we’re here to enforce the law and keep roads safe,” said BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin.“Driver inattention is a major factor in serious and deadly collisions. You must be completely focussed and alert when you’re behind the wheel of any motor vehicle in BC.”Police did not say whether the Tesla’s driver-assistance technology was engaged at the time of the alleged incident.