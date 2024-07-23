WATCH: BC RCMP looking for thief who swiped 11-year-old entrepreneur's bracelet displays

Doesn't get much lower than stealing from a kid.West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to a theft. The theft occurred on July 17 at approximately 3:30 p.m. from the front porch of a residence near the 2700 block Lakehurst Drive in Langford."Police learned a11-year-old girl had been selling handmade gemstone bracelets outside her residence with a collection of them on display. The girl and her parent went inside their residence for a few minutes and came back out to discover the majority of the bracelets on display had been stolen," said RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a release."Video surveillance shows a female suspect approached the home, dump the majority of the bracelets from the display into her bag before walking away." Share this video.The handmade bracelets featured gemstones and charms and were priced at $15 a piece. Approximately 40 bracelets were stolen totalling a $600 in value..If you have any information regarding this crime and/or know who the suspect could be please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.